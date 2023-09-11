Former Bengal Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at airport

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is speaking out following his arrest early Monday morning at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). Around 6 a.m., airport police were called to assist flight crew with an "unruly passenger," said Mindy Kreshner, a spokesperson for CVG. Jones was booked for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, according to Captain Kevin Klute with the Boone County Jail. After posting bond and getting released from jail, Jones posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) to give his side of the story.

