Former Benner state prison guard who planned to smuggle drugs to inmate receives jail time

A former Benner state prison guard was sentenced Tuesday for planning to smuggle drugs into prison for an inmate.

Kevin B. Hoch Jr., 41, received a minimum nine and a half months in jail for planning to bring ten sheets of cannabinoid-saturated paper into the prison. He pleaded guilty in May.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Hoch confessed to receiving $17,000 from family members of inmates via CashApp to pay for the drugs.

“The opportunity for easy money came along and he took it,” defense attorney Brian Manchester said of Hoch.

Andrew Stover, assistant district attorney, asked the judge for a minimum of 11 and a half months in jail, citing the fact that Hoch “abused” the power and supervision he was granted as a prison guard.

He added that Hoch’s cooperation with police “does not take away from the fact that ... he put those fellow corrections officers at risk.”

Hoch was charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to provide a controlled substance to an inmate, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

“I just want to say I agree with everything the Commonwealth has said about me,” Hoch told the court, explaining that he agreed to smuggle the drugs to make money for what he described as “a gambling addiction.”

“I’m ready to accept (the sentence) whatever it is, and move forward,” Hoch said.

Along with the nine and a half months at the Centre County Correctional Facility, Judge Brian K. Marshall imposed a $2,000 fine and community service.