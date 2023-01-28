Former Bergen County Jail inmate alleges abuse by sheriff's officers in new lawsuit

A former Bergen County Jail inmate is suing the county and the jail, accusing sheriff's officers of beating him when he refused to wear a straitjacket.

Valmir Xhemajli said he was pepper sprayed, hit in the face and then repeatedly beaten as he lay on the ground in October 2021 by two officers, he claimed in a lawsuit filed in Bergen County Superior Court on Thursday. The suit stated that there wasn't a reason for Xhemajli to wear a straitjacket and that the beating caused his lung to collapse.

The suit further states Xhemajli was left on the floor bleeding, coughing and fighting to breathe for an extended period of time before he was taken to Bergen Regional Medical Center and ultimately Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment. The suit says the entire incident was caught on security footage.

A similar lawsuit was filed by Xhemajli in 2019 against the Paterson Police Department, accusing them of handcuffing him to a hospital emergency room bed at St. Joseph's University Medical Center and beating him, causing him to fracture a rib and break a tooth.

Xhemajli said he was not moved to the jail's medical wing when he was released from the hospital, but placed in a room with a mattress on the floor, which caused him to be in pain. He said he continues to suffer from painful breathing, struggles to breathe, and has thigh pain, numbness, and injuries to his face from the alleged assault.

Keisha McLean, the spokeswoman for the Bergen County Sheriff's Office, said they had not received the complaint. Xhemajil's attorney, Alan Genitempo, did not immediately return calls for comment.

The lawsuit accuses the jail and county of inflicting emotional distress, both negligently and intentionally, assault and battery and violations of civil rights.

The suit stated the sheriff's officers were not properly trained, otherwise they would have found a non-violent way to deal with the situation.

"[Xhemajli] has suffered and will continue to suffer severe physical and emotional distress, economic loss, humiliation, and mental anguish," the lawsuit stated. "[Xhemajli] suffered severe injuries and trauma of lasting nature, exacerbation of his previously diagnosed and pre-existing post-traumatic stress disorder and seizures."

Xhemajli said he missed work and was forced to bear the "substantial" costs because of the injuries.

He is seeking damages, the amount to be potentially determined by a judge.

Bergen County Jail has faced other allegations by inmates of mistreatment while being held there.

In July 2021, several advocacy groups filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security against the jail on behalf of 15 former and current inmates, alleging sexual abuse, medical and physical abuse, religious discrimination, COVID-19 negligence and terrible conditions.

Inmates are not the only ones with complaints. In October, a former corrections officer sued the sheriff's office, accusing them of ignoring years of sexual harassment against her and retaliating against her when she complained about it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Jail inmate lawsuit claims abuse by officers