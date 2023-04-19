Former Bergen man gets pretrial intervention in 2014 sexual assault case

After almost a decade of being stuck in the court system, the case of a former Upper Saddle River man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old friend of his daughter has finally been resolved.

Louis Tantillo appeared before Bergen County Superior Court Judge Gary Wilcox on April 3. The prosecutors and defense attorneys were originally planning to discuss a second trial but instead told Wilcox they had come to a resolution.

Tantillo will be required to undergo three years of pretrial intervention, which is the maximum term. Joshua Cohn, one of Tantillo's attorneys, asked Wilcox to reduce it from 36 months to 18 months, which was denied. Wilcox told Cohn he could file a motion for pretrial intervention to be terminated early. Additionally, he is required to continue to attend therapy.

The victim's mother told NorthJersey.com her daughter, who is now in her mid-20s, decided that she wanted to move forward.

Cohn did not return email for comment.

Tantillo went to trial in February 2020 but after two weeks of testimony and two days of deliberations, the trial ended with a deadlocked jury. After the jury couldn't come to a verdict, the prosecutors told the court they planned on going to trial again.

He had been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The charge was amended to a third-degree endangering the welfare of a child and he was admitted into pretrial intervention. He was first charged in 2015. If Tantillo were to violate pretrial intervention, the original indictment would return to the trial calendar.

The victim's mother, whose name is being withheld by The Record and NorthJersey.com to protect her daughter's privacy, said this case was "frustrating" because it took so long, but her daughter wanted to prevent the same thing from happening to another young girl.

It took three attempts for the state to indict Tantillo on the charges after previous indictments were dismissed by two judges for being too vague about when the incident allegedly occurred.

The victim's mother stressed that just because there was a hung jury doesn't mean Tantillo was innocent.

"A hung jury does not define your innocence," she said. "It just doesn't."

She said no one would submit themselves to almost a decade of court proceedings if they were lying about a sexual assault taking place.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest Network, only 310 in every 1,000 rapes are reported by police and very few perpetrators are arrested, convicted and serve jail time.

The victim's mother said her daughter wishes he had been found guilty. She said her daughter has been through a lot and it was devastating to see that not all the jurors agreed on a verdict.

The victim submitted a victim impact statement but Wilcox said because it wasn't sentencing, there wasn't a right to a victim impact statement, however, he did read it. She said her daughter was disappointed that she wasn't able to read the statement aloud.

The victim's mother said it took her daughter a long time to tell them what happened to her and they had noticed her struggling.

"My daughter has been through a tremendous amount," she said. "I don't think I would have done what she's done. I don't think I could have had the strength and the stamina to have done what she's done."

