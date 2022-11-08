Former Berlin, current Delmar town employee charged with felony fraud and theft

Former Berlin Town Administrator and current Delmar Town Manager Jeffrey Fleetwood has been charged with eight fraud-related offenses in Worcester County.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation became involved after Berlin discovered discrepancies related to Fleetwood's sick and vacation leave during an annual audit, according to statements released Monday by both the town and the bureau.

Between October 2021 and April 2022, an extra 240 hours of sick leave and 80 hours of vacation leave were added to Fleetwood's "earning statement," according to the bureau, amounting to a payout of $17,520.

Fleetwood was charged with six counts of forgery of private documents, one count of theft $1,500 to under $25,000 and one count of theft scheme $1,500 to under $25,000, all felonies, according to the bureau. He was issued a criminal summons, meaning he was not physically arrested.

A preliminary inquiry hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9 at the Worcester County District Court in Snow Hill.

The 64-year-old Fleetwood began working for Delmar earlier this year after retiring from his position in Berlin. Because Delmar lies on both sides of the Delaware/Maryland state line, it has two mayors. Neither could be reached for comment immediately.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fraud, theft charges for former Berlin, current Delmar employee