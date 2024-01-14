Former Bernie Sanders staff member running for Portland city council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jesse Cornett ran for Portland City Council in 2010 and before that, he got 48% of the vote in the 2006 Democratic primary against then-State Senator Rod Monroe.

Today, Cornett is a board member of the non-profit anti-addiction group Oregon Recovers. He’s also been a policy advisor in the Secretary of State’s Office and the personal assistant to Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders during his 2020 presidential run.

Now, Cornett is running for city council in District 3, which covers inner Southeast Portland, under the new form of city government.

Cornett was this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, where he discussed how his work with Oregon Recovers can bring a unique perspective to the table at city hall, what issues he intends to address in District 3 should he be elected and how he believes the charter changes will affect the city government overall.

Additionally, he notes that one of his foremost priorities is affordable housing and states how he would address the drug and mental health crisis on Portland streets.

