Former Berthoud middle school teacher sentenced to probation for child explotation

Editor's note: This story includes references to child sexual assault. Learn more about local resources for sexual assault survivors at the end of this story.

A former Berthoud middle school teacher has been sentenced to sex offender-specific probation for having inappropriate contact with a student last year.

Kyle Faust, 25, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years of Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program — an intensive probation sentence for those convicted of certain sex offenses — for sexual exploitation of a child, a charge he plead guilty to in February.

Six other charges were dismissed by the district attorney's office as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

As part of his sentence, Faust will not be allowed to contact anyone under the age of 18 and is required to register as a sex offender and complete mental health and sex offender treatment. He will not be allowed to use the internet until approved by probation.

"I'm hopeful that the defendant utilizes all the opportunities that he has to be on SOISP and be on treatment … so that he can become a productive member of our community," Deputy District Attorney Renee Doak said.

Faust was arrested in June 2021 after the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was informed of "an inappropriate sexual relationship between a teacher and student" through a Safe2Tell report, the agency said in a news release at the time.

Doak said Faust had been a math and social studies teacher at Turner Middle School. Thompson School District spokesperson Michael Hausmann previously told the Coloradoan Faust worked at the school for five months, from January to May 2021.

The inappropriate contact with the 13-year-old student started in March 2021 and took place at and away from the school, according to the sheriff's office.

Faust's attorney Michael Trani said this case comes down to Faust's mental health, which he has been receiving treatment for since the fall.

"He takes accountability for everything," Trani said. "... He isn't a bad person. He doesn't have a malicious bone in his body."

Faust told the judge he "felt alone and latched on to any positive attention because I didn't feel like I had anybody," but has since learned through treatment his parents and friends are there to support him through treatment and rehabilitation.

"The fact of the matter is I hurt people, I hurt people really bad," Faust said. "And I never wanted to hurt people."

In a statement to the court, a representative for the child victim said: "We all screw up, I forgive you Kyle. It has not been easy for us though, but I do forgive you."

Judge Sarah Cure said she believed Faust was sincere and takes accountability, but this has been a painful case for all involved.

"Not all of it can be repaired," Cure said, adding that she hopes this sentence can help the victim and others impacted "come closer to healing."

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Larimer County

Here are community organizations in Larimer County that support survivors of sexual assault:

Alternatives to Violence: 970-669-5150 or alternativestoviolence.org

Sexual Assault Victim Assistance (SAVA): 970-472-4204 or savacenter.org. SAVA's 24/7 Rape Crisis Hotline can be reached at 970-472-4200

ChildSafe (for individuals and families who have experienced incest or child sexual abuse): 970-493-3833 and childsafecolorado.org

If you have been the victim of a crime, contact your local law enforcement agency:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office: 970-416-1985

Fort Collins Police Services: 970-221-6540

Loveland Police Department: 970-667-2151

Estes Park Police Department: 970-586-4000

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former Berthoud teacher sentenced to sex offender-specific probation