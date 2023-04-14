Former ‘Bewitched’ child star Erin Murphy explains why the ‘60s sitcom ended

Homes & Gardens

And while there are plenty of things you can cook in an air fryer as a healthier option to alternative methods of cooking, there are certain things that don't get optimum results when cooked in even the best air fryer. Richard Gurdin, air fryer buyer, and expert at Robert Dyas explains, "Air fryers are designed to dry cook food by easily circulating hot air in the chamber, which is good news for lots of foods, but not so much for others." Some things just won’t cook in an air fryer, and some will, but will just taste better, or save you time or effort, by cooking them via a more traditional method instead.