Former BGSU student charged in hazing death turns himself in after warrant issued

Oct. 20—BOWLING GREEN — A man charged in a Bowling Green State University student's hazing death is back in custody after he was accused of violating one of his bond conditions last week by consuming alcohol.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware, Ohio, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon at the Wood County jail, Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn said. He was out on personal bond while facing first-degree manslaughter and second-degree felonious assault, among other charges, stemming from the death of Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old BGSU sophomore also from Delaware.

Mr. Krinn was in the Wood County jail Wednesday pending a bond hearing Thursday.

A bench warrant was issued Friday after Mr. Krinn's electronic monitor detected he had consumed alcohol. Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman in May stipulated Mr. Krinn wasn't to consume alcohol and had to wear a continuous alcohol-monitoring bracelet. He also was told not to have contact with any other defendants in the case or the victim's family, use social media to post photos or videos, or enter the BGSU campus.

According to an investigation into the hazing death, Mr. Foltz died in early March after participating in a tradition of Pi Kappa Alpha's campus chapter in which fraternity pledges were expected to swallow a full bottle of liquor as part of their initiation. It is alleged that Mr. Foltz drank a 750-milliliter bottle of Evan Williams bourbon, known as a "family bottle," in 20 minutes.

After the incident, Mr. Foltz was taken to Wood County Hospital and then ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he was placed on life support and died two days later. The coroner declared fatal ethanol intoxication to be the cause of death and identified his blood-alcohol content as 0.35 percent.

Authorities say Mr. Krinn served as the "Big" to Mr. Foltz, a term used in fraternities to represent a big brother/little brother relationship for incoming pledges, and was with Mr. Foltz at the March 4 event.

Mr. Krinn is one of eight individuals — all but one of whom were BGSU students at the time — facing charges in Mr. Foltz's death that include involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, hazing, tampering with evidence, and obstructing Justice. A handful of pretrial hearings scheduled later this month and through November and a jury trial is currently scheduled Jan. 10 through 28 in Wood County Common Pleas Court.

First Published October 20, 2021, 11:10am