Former Bibb County jailer arrested for giving gun to gang member in Macon, police say

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies arrested a former local corrections officer last week after he reportedly gave a gun to a gang member in Macon, officials said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office charged Kendrell Daimon Daniely, 24, with violation of oath by a public officer April 24 after he allegedly gave a gun to his brother, a known gang member, in December, according to an arrest warrant obtained by the Telegraph.

Daniely was a jailer at the Bibb Law Enforcement Center downtown at the time, Georgia POST records show. Investigators allege he gave his brother Jayshawn Daniely a gun after a social media search in December revealed that he had given him a “rod,” the warrant said.

Daniely knew he was providing a rifle to a gang member, investigators said in the report, and had admitted in a prior interview that his brothers belonged to the Macon gang “FourKG Crip.”

It was unclear in the warrant when exactly Daniely allegedly gave Jayshawn the gun, as the investigation was still underway, but the social media search resulted from “misconduct at the LEC,” according to an incident report. The warrant did not state what type of rifle Daniely allegedly gave to his brother.

Daniely worked for Bibb County in the jail from June of 2021 to March of this year, the sheriff’s office told the Telegraph. He voluntarily resigned March 6 and was employed by the Henry County Police Department as a peace officer that same day, according to Daniely’s employment record with Georgia POST.

Deputies arrested Daniely without incident at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth April 24, according to an incident report. He was questioned in Macon before he was taken to jail and charged.