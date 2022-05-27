Former Big Bang member Seungri will serve entire 18-month jail sentence after appeal rejection

The South Korean Supreme Court rejected former Big Bang member Seungri’s lighter sentence appeal today, ruling he will serve the entirety of his 18-month jail sentence.

In August 2021, Seungri’s original trial found him guilty of nine charges including embezzlement and prostitution mediation with a sentence of three years in prison and an order to pay a fine of 1.15 billion Korean won (approximately $912,780).

However, during an appeal hearing back in January with the High Military Court of the Ministry of Defense, Seungri’s sentence was halved after pleading guilty to all charges and expressing his intention to reflect on his actions.

He is currently being held at a military correctional institution and will be transferred to a private prison to reside for the remainder of his sentence. His jail term is expected to end sometime in February of 2023.

More from NextShark: Man Gives Wife Bouquet of Over $700 in Cash as a Wedding Anniversary Gift

Seungri retired from the entertainment industry in March 2019 following his involvement in the Burning Sun nightclub scandal that wrecked the industry with allegations of prostitution, rape, spycam use, embezzlement and violence.

Big Bang, his former boy group under YG Entertainment, released comeback single "Still Life” this April, ending their four-year hiatus.

More from NextShark: California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

Feature image via CBS News

More from NextShark: Suspected Yakuza member attacks ‘Battle Royale’ star Beat Takeshi with a pickaxe after begging for a start in showbiz