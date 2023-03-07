Former Big Rock lay pastor sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual assault

A former Big Rock lay pastor has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual assault, officials said.

Mark Rivera, 50, of Winfield, was sentenced this week by Kane County Judge John A. Barsanti.

Rivera was found guilty by a jury in December 2022, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Rivera was found guilty of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, court records show.

Prosecutors said on multiple occasions between June 2018 and May 2019, Rivera sexually assaulted a victim, who was younger than 13 years old and that he knew. Rivera was at the time a lay pastor at the Anglican Church of North America in Big Rock, according to the release.

In addition to the prison term, Rivera must register for life as a sex offender. He receives credit for 1,134 days served at the Kane County jail and on electronic home monitoring.

