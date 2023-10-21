Former Bills player Alex Carrington found competent to stand trial in weapons case

Oct. 21—A pair of court-appointed psychiatrists have determined that former Buffalo Bills player Alex Carrington is competent to stand trial on weapons possession and other charges.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek had ordered competency testing for Carrington after a July 5 hearing where she and the former Bills player spent almost an hour in a back-and-forth discussion about his defense counsel and his view of his rights as a "sovereign citizen." Carrington argued that as a sovereign citizen Wojtaszek did not have jurisdiction in his case.

The FBI describes sovereign citizens as "anti-government extremists who believe that even though they physically reside in this country, they are separate or 'sovereign' from the jurisdiction of the United States."

Carrington also questioned whether a Niagara County public defender should represent him or he should represent himself. When Wojtaszek said she would schedule a competency exam for Carrington, he told her, "I'm scared. It feels like you're trying to set me up."

Wojtaszek later jailed Carrington, 36, after he repeatedly missed appointments with the psychiatrists. He was finally examined at the Niagara County jail and the psychiatrists submitted their report on Carrington to the judge Friday afternoon.

The former Bills defensive end is facing charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and several other traffic law violations all stemming from an April 4, 2022, traffic stop in the Town of Lockport.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies stopped Carrington on South Transit Street at 1:30 a.m. for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said Carrington appeared to be intoxicated and refused their requests to get out of his vehicle.

As they questioned Carrington, one of the deputies said he saw an ammunition magazine "in clear view" inside a pocket of the driver's side door of the vehicle. Carrington reportedly attempted to start the car and drive away, and the deputies said they used a Taser to stop him.

The deputies said as they pulled Carrington out of the vehicle, they found a loaded Glock 17 handgun under his leg. Two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were also found inside the vehicle.

Carrington was a third round draft pick of the Bills in 2010. He played for the team from 2010 through 2013.

After the 2013 season, Carrington signed with the then-St Louis Rams before returning to the Bills in 2015. Carrington ended his six-year NFL career with the Houston Texans in 2016.