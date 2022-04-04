Former Bills player faces weapons charges following Lockport traffic stop

Apr. 4—LOCKPORT — A former member of the Buffalo Bills is facing weapons charges following a traffic stop on S. Transit Street early Monday morning.

Niagara County Sheriff's officials report that about 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped Alex Carrington, 34, no address listed, for speeding and driving without headlights. Deputies said he appeared intoxicated but refused all requests to exit his vehicle.

With a gun magazine in clear view inside the pocket of the driver's side door and Carrington starting the car in an attempt to leave the scene, deputies used a Taser to subdue him. While pulling him from the car, deputies found a Glock 17 handgun concealed under his leg, next to the driver's seat.

In addition, two more loaded, high-capacity magazines were located within the vehicle prior to its impound, sheriff's officials said.

Carrington was remanded to Niagara County Jail and was awaiting arraignment on charges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration, DWI, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and several other vehicle infractions.

Following his arrest, Carrington was arraigned on $5,000 bail. He'll be in Lockport Town Court this Thursday, according to Channel 4 News.

Carrington, a former defensive end, had two stints with the Buffalo Bills in the 2010s.