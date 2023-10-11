Former Blakely attorney pleads guilty to coercing sex

Oct. 10—Former Blakely attorney Corey Kolcharno pleaded guilty Tuesday to four felonies that could potentially expose him to years in prison and thousands in fines.

In an at times shaky voice, Kolcharno, 49, pleaded guilty to four counts of promoting prostitution and admitted he coerced four women into performing sex acts by giving them money or reduced fees for legal services.

Lackawanna County Judge James Gibbons accepted the plea.

"Do you agree substantially with that?" Gibbons asked after Senior Deputy Attorney General Anthony W. Forray recited conduct underpinning the counts.

"I do, your honor," Kolcharno replied.

State police charged Kolcharno in August 2022 following an investigation with the state attorney general's office. The statements given to state police by four women were "strikingly similar" despite "little to no knowledge" of each other, state police said.

"This investigation determined that many of Kolcharno's female clients struggled with addiction, had a history of being sexually abused or suffered from other vulnerabilities," Cpl. Daniel Nilon and Trooper Michael Mulvey wrote in a criminal complaint. "Kolcharno systematically exploited these vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification."

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual abuse.

Kolcharno declined to comment.

Kolcharno's plea — negotiated in advance of the filing of criminal charges — prevented other offenses from being lodged against him, defense attorney Paul Walker said. It was unknown what those potential offenses might have been.

Kolcharno, an attorney since May 2001 and an assistant district attorney in Lackawanna County between 2005 and 2011, surrendered his law license in September 2022, as a condition of the plea agreement. He now works for a beer distributor.

Gibbons warned Kolcharno he could face a maximum of 28 years in prison and $60,000 in fines. The plea agreement does not call for a recommended sentence.

A sentencing date is not set. Gibbons ordered county adult probation and parole first conduct a presentence investigation of Kolcharno and author a report.

"Officers of the court are held to higher standards because their work is essential to our justice system," Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. "This individual manipulated and abused those he had an obligation to defend."

Meanwhile, a lawsuit remains pending in county court, filed by one of the women Kolcharno admitted he coerced into sex.

Kolcharno represented that woman several times over nearly a decade but began making sexual advances in 2018.

In 2020, he helped her apply for early termination of her probation and ultimately was successful.

Feeling indebted, she relented to his advances and had sex with him several times, according to the lawsuit.

She is seeking damages on three counts, including negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In court filings, Kolcharno's former firm, Fanucci & Kolcharno, replied that Kolcharno represented the woman as a sole practitioner. Kolcharno's attorneys are seeking to have the woman's claims dismissed.

