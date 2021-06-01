Former BLM leader sounds off on group's 'ugly truth'

Sam Dorman
·2 min read

The founder of Black Lives Matter (BLM) in St. Paul, Minnesota, recently released a video in which he called out the group's "ugly truth," by which he meant their positions on family and education.

"In 2015, I was the founder of Black Lives Matter in St. Paul," said Rashad Turner, who now leads the pro-school choice group Minnesota Parent Union.

"I believed the organization stood for exactly what the name implies – Black lives do matter. However, after a year on the inside, I learned they had little concern for rebuilding Black families," he added.

BLACK LIVES MATTER REMOVES ‘WHAT WE BELIEVE’ WEBSITE PAGE CALLING TO ‘DISRUPT … NUCLEAR FAMILY STRUCTURE’

Turner's video, published to YouTube last week, highlighted how the group's website stated that it wanted to "disrupt the nuclear family structure."

"And they cared even less," Turner added, "about improving the quality of education for students in Minneapolis. That was made clear when they publicly denounced charter schools alongside the teachers' union."

"I was an insider in Black Lives Matter and I learned the ugly truth – the moratorium on charter schools does not support rebuilding the Black family. But it does create barriers to a better education for Black children."

BLM did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

BLACK LIVES MATTER CO-FOUNDER PATRISSE CULLORS TO STEP DOWN AMID QUESTIONS ABOUT FINANCES

Turner's comments touched on an ongoing criticism of BLM – namely that its goals and political positions are much more left-wing than the name might suggest.

The group has acquired heightened popularity in the wake of prominent police encounters that sparked ongoing protests in recent years. Politicians and other leading figures have adopted the slogan as well.

Recent events, however, have intensified scrutiny of its leader and her ideas. Co-founder Patrisse Cullors came under fire after it was revealed she bought four homes for more than $3 million. The self-described "Marxist" was also seen in a resurfaced video favorably comparing a book to "red book" propagated under Mao Zedong.

The BLM curriculum also engendered controversy over ideas the organization was promoting in schools.

Cullors is stepping down from her role as executive director of the activist group’s central foundation amid questions about her finances.

She told the Associated Press on Thursday that she was leaving the position to focus on other projects, including the release of her second book and a television deal with Warner Bros. She held the top post at Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for more than five years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The activist said she had created "the necessary bones and foundation" at the organization and felt the "time is right" to leave. She asserted that her exit was planned for more than a year and was unrelated to scrutiny regarding her personal finances. "Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks of me," Cullors said.

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 shot in Montgomery County

    Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting in Norristown, Montgomery County.

  • Ellie Kemper Under Fire for Winning 1999 Pageant With Racist History

    Twitter users were divided after a photo of actress Ellie Kemper being crowned the 1999 Queen of Love and Beauty at St. Louis’ Veiled Prophet Ball resurfaced According to a 2014 article in The Atlantic, the event’s organizers “emphasized the existing power structure” and banned Black and Jewish members. The social media divide started with a tweet: “So was no one gonna tell me Ellie Kemper aka Kimmy Schmidt was crowned KKK queen in 1999?” asked one user, posting an old newspaper photo of the act

  • Death is painfully familiar in Floyd's old neighborhood

    HOUSTON – She wondered what the children knew. Kimberly Hewitt noticed them playing outside Cuney Homes when she arrived on the anniversary of George Floyd's killing and feared the deaths of Black people were starting to seem too normal. She did not want young people here to think an early death was their fate, too. Hewitt and several dozen well-wishers prayed. They recited Floyd's name and ...

  • How MGM Helps Transform Amazon Prime Video

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) made its second multibillion-dollar investment in streaming content of the year with the acquisition of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion. The deal follows Amazon's renewed partnership with the NFL for exclusive rights to an expanded Thursday Night Football schedule, starting with the 2022 season, which will cost about $1 billion per year. It's all part of a strategy to transform Prime Video from a Prime add on to a must-have streaming service.

  • Shooting call at Dallas mall was false alarm, police say

    NorthPark Center mall was evacuated on Memorial Day afternoon.

  • Drop Out or Drown in Debt? Black Students’ Stark Choices in Paying for College

    This story was produced by Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit, nonpartisan investigative reporting organization that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues in Wisconsin. When Clint Myrick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2010, he left with two consequential pieces of paper: a diploma for a bachelor’s degree in music education — and […]

  • Vanessa Hudgens Looks Absolutely Thrilled Meeting Ashley Tisdale's Daughter For the First Time

    Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris Ashley Tisdale finally got to introduce her daughter, Jupiter Iris, to a special person in her life: Vanessa Hudgens. On Friday, the former High School Musical costars reunited, and Vanessa met Ashley's 2-month-old baby.

  • Crystal Dunn puts exclamation point on Thorns win over Gotham F.C. with first Portland goal

    It was the first goal given up by Gotham in the regular season.

  • Former WFT RT Morgan Moses visiting the Bears on Wednesday

    The Bears are hosting veteran OT Morgan Moses on Wednesday as the team looks for its starting right tackle.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Charging Higher Today

    As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 7.7% from Friday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Citi analyst Jeff Chung raised his bank's rating on NIO's shares to buy, from neutral, while increasing Citi's price target for NIO to $58.30 from $57.60. Chung wrote that he now sees China sales of "new energy vehicles," a category that includes electric vehicles and hybrids, rising more quickly than he had previously expected.

  • ‘Proud of you’: AOC leads tributes to Naomi Osaka for standing her ground at French Open

    Naomi Osaka was threatened with expulsion from the Grand Slam after she refused to participate in press conference citing mental health concerns

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’

  • Police investigate ‘playing with pistol’ claim as Tory peer’s daughter-in-law held in Belize after death of officer

    Jasmine Hartin held since Friday over death of policeman

  • Peru Covid deaths now highest in the world by population after it revises tally

    Peru’s death toll due to Covid-19 increased by over 110,000 after the update

  • OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers

    The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries have confirmed plans to restore 2.1 million barrels per day of crude production, balancing fears that continuing COVID-19 outbreaks in some countries will sap demand against the rising need for energy in recovering economies around the globe. Energy ministers made the decision during an online meeting Tuesday. The cartel decided to stay the course decided at earlier meetings to raise production by 2.1 million barrels per day from May to July.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Florida airman accused of raping 11-year-old girl he met on dating app

    Air Force Senior Airman Keith Williams allegedly traveled from his base to Alabama and raped the girl in her yard. A 25-year-old Florida airman has been accused of traveling across state lines last fall and raping an 11-year-old girl he met online. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Keith Norris Williams reportedly traveled from his airbase, Hurlburt Field in Okaloosa County, Florida to Decatur, Alabama.

  • Biden announces a new plan to narrow the racial wealth gap including $100 billion more in federal contracts to small businesses and rules to end housing discrimination

    Biden's plan, announced on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, aims to provide extra federal contacts to disadvantaged businesses.

  • The next pandemic is already happening – targeted disease surveillance can help prevent it

    Sustained surveillance for disease outbreaks at global hot spots may be the key to preventing the next pandemic. MR.Cole_Photographer/Getty ImagesAs more and more people around the world are getting vaccinated, one can almost hear the collective sigh of relief. But the next pandemic threat is likely already making its way through the population right now. My research as an infectious disease epidemiologist has found that there is a simple strategy to mitigate emerging outbreaks: proactive, real-time surveillance in settings where animal-to-human disease spillover is most likely to occur. In other words, don’t wait for sick people to show up at a hospital. Instead, monitor populations where disease spillover actually happens. The current pandemic prevention strategy Global health professionals have long known that pandemics fueled by zoonotic disease spillover, or animal-to-human disease transmission, were a problem. In 1947, the World Health Organization established a global network of hospitals to detect pandemic threats through a process called syndromic surveillance. The process relies on standardized symptom checklists to look for signals of emerging or reemerging diseases of pandemic potential among patient populations with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed. This clinical strategy relies both on infected individuals coming to sentinel hospitals and medical authorities who are influential and persistent enough to raise the alarm. Sentinel surveillance recruits select health institutions and groups to monitor potential disease outbreaks. There’s only one hitch: By the time someone sick shows up at a hospital, an outbreak has already occurred. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, it was likely widespread long before it was detected. This time, the clinical strategy alone failed us. Zoonotic disease spillover is not one and done A more proactive approach is currently gaining prominence in the world of pandemic prevention: viral evolutionary theory. This theory suggests that animal viruses become dangerous human viruses incrementally over time through frequent zoonotic spillover. It’s not a one-time deal: An “intermediary” animal such as a civet cat, pangolin or pig may be required to mutate the virus so it can make initial jumps to people. But the final host that allows a variant to become fully adapted to humans may be humans themselves. Viral evolutionary theory is playing out in real time with the rapid development of COVID-19 variants. In fact, an international team of scientists have proposed that undetected human-to-human transmission after an animal-to-human jump is the likely origin of SARS-CoV-2. Viruses jump species through a process of random mutations that allow them to successfully infect their hosts. When novel zoonotic viral disease outbreaks like Ebola first came to the world’s attention in the 1970s, research on the extent of disease transmission relied on antibody assays, blood tests to identify people who have already been infected. Antibody surveillance, also called serosurveys, test blood samples from target populations to identify how many people have been infected. Serosurveys help determine whether diseases like Ebola are circulating undetected. Turns out they were: Ebola antibodies were found in more than 5% of people tested in Liberia in 1982, decades before the West African epidemic in 2014. These results support viral evolutionary theory: It takes time – sometimes a lot of time – to make an animal virus dangerous and transmissible between humans. What this also means is that scientists have a chance to intervene. Measuring zoonotic disease spillover One way to take advantage of the lead time for animal viruses to fully adapt to humans is long-term, repeated surveillance. Setting up a pandemic threats warning system with this strategy in mind could help detect pre-pandemic viruses before they become harmful to humans. And the best place to start is directly at the source. My team worked with virologist Shi Zhengli of the Wuhan Institute of Virology to develop a human antibody assay to test for a very distant cousin of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats. We established proof of zoonotic spillover in a small 2015 serosurvey in Yunnan, China: 3% of study participants living near bats carrying this SARS-like coronavirus tested antibody positive. But there was one unexpected result: None of the previously infected study participants reported any harmful health effects. Earlier spillovers of SARS coronaviruses – like the first SARS epidemic in 2003 and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) in 2012 – had caused high levels of illness and death. This one did no such thing. Researchers conducted a larger study in Southern China between 2015 and 2017. It’s a region home to bats known to carry SARS-like coronaviruses, including the one that caused the original 2003 SARS pandemic and the one most closely related to SARS-CoV-2. Fewer than 1% of participants in this study tested antibody positive, meaning they had been previously infected with the SARS-like coronavirus. Again, none of them reported negative health effects. But syndromic surveillance – the same strategy used by sentinel hospitals – revealed something even more unexpected: An additional 5% of community participants reported symptoms consistent with SARS in the past year. This study did more than just provide the biological evidence needed to establish proof of concept to measure zoonotic spillover. The pandemic threats warning system also picked up a signal for a SARS-like infection that couldn’t yet be detected through blood tests. It may even have detected early variants of SARS-CoV-2. Had surveillance protocols been in place, these results would have triggered a search for community members who may have been part of an undetected outbreak. But without an established plan, the signal was missed. From prediction to surveillance to genetic sequencing The lion’s share of pandemic prevention funding and effort over the past two decades has focused on discovering wildlife pathogens, and predicting pandemics before animal viruses can infect humans. But this approach has not predicted any major zoonotic disease outbreaks – including H1N1 influenza in 2009, MERS in 2012, the West African Ebola epidemic in 2014 or the current COVID-19 pandemic. Gregory Gray and his team at Duke University recently discovered a novel canine coronavirus at a global “hot spot” through surveillance and genetic sequencing. Predictive modeling has, however, provided robust heat maps of the global “hot spots” where zoonotic spillover is most likely to occur. Long-term, regular surveillance at these “hot spots” could detect spillover signals, as well as any changes that occur over time. These could include an uptick in antibody-positive individuals, increased levels of illness and demographic changes among infected people. As with any proactive disease surveillance, if a signal is detected, an outbreak investigation would follow. People identified with symptoms that can’t be easily diagnosed can then be screened using genetic sequencing to characterize and identify new viruses. This is exactly what Greg Gray and his team from Duke University did in their search for undiscovered coronaviruses in rural Sarawak, Malaysia, a known “hot spot” for zoonotic spillover. Eight of 301 specimens collected from pneumonia patients hospitalized in 2017-2018 were found to have a canine coronavirus never before seen in humans. Complete viral genome sequencing not only suggested that it had recently jumped from an animal host – it also harbored the same mutation that made both SARS and SARS-CoV-2 so deadly. [The Conversation’s most important coronavirus headlines, weekly in a science newsletter] Let’s not miss the next pandemic warning signal The good news is that surveillance infrastructure in global “hot spots” already exists. The Connecting Organisations for Regional Disease Surveillance program links six regional disease surveillance networks in 28 countries. They pioneered “participant surveillance,” partnering with communities at high risk for both initial zoonotic spillover and the gravest health outcomes to contribute to prevention efforts. For example, Cambodia, a country at risk of pandemic avian influenza spillover, established a free national hotline for community members to report animal illnesses directly to the Ministry of Health in real time. Boots-on-the-ground approaches like these are key to a timely and coordinated public health response to stop outbreaks before they become pandemics. It is easy to miss warning signals when global and local priorities are tentative. The same mistake need not happen again.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Maureen Miller, Columbia University. Read more:The coronavirus genome is like a shipping label that lets epidemiologists track where it’s beenHow vaccination is helping to prevent another flu pandemic Maureen Miller received funding from USAID that was used to develop the pandemic-threats surveillance warning system discussed in this article.

  • A colonel fired by Trump offered to prosecute Michael Flynn by court-martial for calling for a military coup in the US

    Michael Flynn over the weekend appeared to call for a Myanmar-style military coup in the US to reinstall Donald Trump as president.