Former Bloomer staffer gets probation, no jail time, in sex assault case

Dec. 6—BLOOMER — A former Bloomer school district employee accused of having sex with a 16-year-old female student was ordered Monday to serve two years of probation, but will not have to serve any jail time.

Noah R. Lane, 23, of Eau Claire previously pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to a misdemeanor-level charge of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older. He was originally charged in August 2021 with two counts of sex assault of a student by school staff. The criminal complaint states that Noah Lane had sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Bloomer business in December 2020.

Noah Lane did plead guilty to one count of sex assault of a student by school staff, but as part of the plea agreement, Judge Ben Lane did not accept the plea at this time. Noah Lane must comply with terms of the agreement for the next five years, or Judge Lane can accept that plea and sentence him for it.

Judge Ben Lane ordered 90 days in jail, but he made that imposed-and-stayed, along with the two years of probation. Noah Lane is not allowed to be alone in a room with a juvenile, and he cannot have any contact with schools where juveniles are present. However, Noah Lane must register as a sex offender, and he must pay a $443 fine.

At the time of the arrest, Noah Lane was a special education paraprofessional in the Bloomer Middle School.

Bloomer Police Chief Jared Zwiefelhofer said one of his officers handled the investigation. His office was tipped off on an anonymous tip line, and there were two possible victims. When Noah Lane was interviewed, he admitted to sex with one of the juveniles.

Chippewa County assistant district attorney Scott Zehr said the investigation shows Lane also sent sexually explicit materials to the juveniles. Zehr said the victims are students at the high school.

Bloomer schools Superintendent Brian Misfeldt said Noah Lane was hired in fall 2018 and passed a background investigation. Lane was immediately suspended when the arrest occurred, and his contract was not renewed for the 2021-22 school year, Misfeldt said.