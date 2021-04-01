Former Bloomingdale teacher pleads guilty in voyeurism case

TAMPA — A former Bloomingdale High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to more than 300 criminal charges stemming from allegations that he secretly recorded hundreds of videos of students undressing.

Mark William Ackett, who taught fashion design and coached girls track at Bloomingdale High, admitted to more than 300 counts of video voyeurism. There were more than 125 victims, all students who had attended Ackett’s classes.

The defendant appeared in a virtual court hearing in a tan suit, with a blue tie, sitting before a set of Venetian blinds. As Hillsborough Circuit Judge Laura Ward asked a series of questions to ensure he understood the consequences of his guilty plea, Ackett responded in a soft voice: “Yes, your honor.”

As an assistant state attorney read a summary of Ackett’s crimes, Ackett lowered his gaze and closed his eyes.

Ackett, 52, of Plant City, was first arrested in 2018 after a 17-year-old student found two cell phones hidden in a classroom changing area, where she and other students would try on clothing they made for class assignments.

The teacher told investigators he began recording students in January 2017, when he was assigned to teach fashion design and family and consumer sciences, according to Hillsborough sheriff’s deputies.

Upon his arrest, he quit his job. He had worked for the Hillsborough school district since 1991. He had served as an assistant principal at Bloomingdale and as an attendance supervisor in the district office.

Ackett was re-arrested a month later after investigators examined his phone, internet accounts and computers and found more than 200 videos and pictures of girls undressing. Further charges came in early 2019 when investigators said they’d found even more pictures and videos showing female students with their breasts and buttocks exposed.

Ackett entered what’s known as an open plea, which means he will leave it to the judge to decide his penalty.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

At a future court hearing, Ackett will have an opportunity to argue for a more lenient sentence. His victims can also have their say.

A sentencing date is set for May 10.