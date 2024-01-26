Former Blue Ash ICE officer who had sex with immigrants he supervised found guilty

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer based in Blue Ash was convicted late Thursday of forcing an immigrant woman he supervised to have sex with him, officials said.

Andrew Golobic, 52, also was found guilty in federal court in Cincinnati of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation, witness tampering and destruction of records in a federal investigation.

A jury announced the verdict Thursday evening after four days of deliberations. The trial began Jan. 8.

Golobic was employed as a deportation officer with ICE from 2006 until 2020. He helped start a program in 2013 that allows low-risk asylum seekers and other immigrants to remain in their communities while their cases are pending.

Prosecutors said he used his position in that Alternatives to Detention program to lure multiple women into relationships with him and then coerce them into sex.

Officials said Golobic supervised immigrants who had vulnerable backgrounds, including those fleeing violence, exploitation and sexual assault. He had discretion over their freedom and movement. He also had authority to recommend detention or even deportation for those who violated conditions of the program.

He was convicted of conduct involving one woman, officials said.

Golobic’s attorneys said the relationships were consensual and that his conduct, while unethical, was not criminal.

Prosecutors said Golobic, after learning he was under investigation, tried to delete photos and apps from his phone before turning it over to investigators. Still, many images were recovered, prosecutors said, including video call images showing women's body parts as well as about 100 photos of various Hispanic and Asian women.

Many "appeared homemade," prosecutors said, and some appeared to be "taken surreptitiously.”

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-ICE officer who had sex with immigrants he supervised found guilty