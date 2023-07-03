Former Blue Valley athletic trainer surrenders license after accused of child sex crimes

A former Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer accused of coaxing a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct has agreed to surrender his license, the Kansas Board of Healing Arts announced Monday.

Christopher T. Poskey, 39, of Overland Park agreed to surrender his license to practice athletic training in Kansas in lieu of it being revoked, according to a consent order filed on June 28.

In the order, Poskey admitted that if a formal hearing was held, the board has sufficient evidence to revoke his license. He waived his right to the hearing.

Poskey, a University of Kansas Health System athletic trainer working at at the school, a was charged in April in Johnson County District Court with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child believed to be under the age of 18.. He posted a $50,000 bond in May and is set for a preliminary hearing on July 28.

According to the order, Poskey was arrested March 31 by the Kansas City Child Exploitation Task Force after he allegedly communicated with two minor girls, or with two individuals he believed to be minors, on social media. He allegedly requested and transmitted sexually explicit language.

On the day of his arrest, the Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed him and he allegedly admitted to having engage in multiple sexually explicit conversations with minors or those he believed to be minors.

The inappropriate conversations allegedly took place through social media while he was working and on-duty as an athletic trainer and he allegedly requested that they engage in sexually explicit activity.

Poskey also allegedly admitted to taking sexually explicit images of himself and transmitting them to minors or individuals he believed to be minors while he was working.

When Poskey was charged, Blue Valley Southwest High School assured families that he wouldn’t return to the school as an athletic trainer. He worked for the University of Kansas Health System for about nine years.

An athletic trainer license was issued to Poskey, a 2006 graduate from the University of Kansas, in April 2010 and was last renewed in November 2022, according to state records.