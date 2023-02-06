Former Bluefield resident arrested on embezzlement and other charges.

Feb. 6—PRINCETON — A former Bluefield resident has been arrested and charged with offenses including embezzlement and computer fraud in connection with funds from a Mercer County mental health center.

Matthew P. Huffman, 36, formerly of Bluefield, was arrested Monday and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court for the following felony offenses: embezzlement; computer fraud; fraudulent use of a credit card (five counts); forgery/fraudulent creation of a demand draft (three counts); and fraudulent schemes.

These charges are a result of an investigation conducted by Lt, Steven A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department into the unlawful use of corporation funds at Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton.

