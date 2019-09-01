A former 'body broker' has a surprising theory for why FBI agents found a person's head sewn onto a different torso in an Arizona body-donation center

KPHO-TV via Arizona's Family





Warning: This story contains graphic details.



A 2014 FBI raid of a for-profit body-donation center in Phoenix, Arizona, found a woman's head sewn onto a larger man's torso, among other gruesome discoveries.

It's not clear why someone at the centre did it, but Philip Guyett, a former "body broker," offered a surprising theory.

Body-donation centers, like that in Phoenix, often take dead bodies from relatives in exchange for the person's ashes. The center then extracts body parts from the cadaver, and sells them to third parties.

The Arizona center might have sewed another person's head on in order to make up a full human body to amass enough bones to cremate for their families, Guyett told Business Insider.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A former "body broker" has a surprising theory for why the FBI found different body parts sewn together in a 2014 raid, the gruesome details of which were revealed in court documents in July.

During the raid of the Biological Resource Center (BRC) in Phoenix, Arizona, FBI agents found a woman's head sewn onto a larger male torso — like "Frankenstein" — and hung on a wall, among other gruesome discoveries, according to court documents reported by the Arizona Republic and the local KTVK news station.

BRC is currently being sued in a civil lawsuit, with some family members who donated relatives' bodies to the center saying that it did not treat the bodies of their loved ones with dignity or respect.

Stephen Gore, the Biological Resource Center's owner, pleaded guilty in 2015 to operating an illegal enterprise and was sentenced to one year deferred prison time and four years probation.

Read more: FBI agents found buckets of human body parts and a torso with another person's head sewn onto it in a horrific raid at an Arizona body-donation center

It remains unclear why the now-shuttered center sewed the different body parts together. But Philip Guyett, a former "body broker" — who for six years collected dead bodies from funeral homes, recovered body parts for transplant, and sold them to third parties — offered a surprising theory.

biological resource center fbi raid More

CBS 15 via Arizona Attorney General/YouTube

Many families who can't afford to cremate their relatives donate various body parts to body-donation centers — like the one Guyett ran, or BRC — in exchange for their cremation and the subsequent return of the ashes.

The only body parts that turn into ash are a person's bones. So the Arizona center might have taken away too many of a dead person's bones, and was trying to sew together different people's parts to make up a full body's worth of ashes, Guyett told Business Insider.

Here's his theory:

"If I knew that a family wanted their ashes back, I'd be doing limited recovery [of internal organs or tissues] so that they would get 90% of that bone ash back.

"[But] these other people, they take everything. They'll take the arms, the shoulders, the spine, the hip, and basically all the family would be left with is maybe a cup's worth of ashes from a leftover rib cage or something.

"So I think the family wanted the ashes back, and [the Biological Resource Center] took some body parts that they didn't have to get back, just to make up the volume.

"That would be my assumption because there's no other reason to go through that work of trying to put the body parts back together again."

"It's not normal," he added.

philip guyett More