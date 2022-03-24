Former Boeing 737 MAX technical pilot found not guilty in Texas trial

Oriana Pawlyk
·1 min read

Mark Forkner, a former Boeing employee who was the lead technical pilot during the development of the 737 MAX, on Wednesday was found not guilty by a Texas jury on four counts of wire fraud to deceive officials on the aircraft's performance prior to flight.

The Justice Department originally charged Forkner with two counts of fraud involving aircraft parts in interstate commerce and four counts of wire fraud; a judge dropped the two counts involving the aircraft parts last month.

Boeing did not immediately return a request for comment on the ruling.

Forkner would have faced a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each count of wire fraud.

In October, DOJ prosecutors alleged that Forkner deceived his counterparts in the FAA's aircraft evaluation group about the aircraft's performance, withholding pertinent information about a computer system that controls the stabilization of the aircraft during flight that ultimately was implicated in two MAX crashes overseas that together killed more than 300 people.

Forkner “provided the agency with materially false, inaccurate, and incomplete information about a new part of the flight controls for the Boeing 737 MAX called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS),” DOJ said in a statement at the time when it presented the charges. “Because of his alleged deception, a key document published by the FAA ... lacked any reference to MCAS.”

According to media reports of the trial, prosecutors said that Forkner deceived Stacey Klein, his FAA counterpart, in order to save Boeing money so pilot crews wouldn’t have to train to a new software standard in the cockpit. Defense attorneys argued Forkner didn’t knowingly lie to Klein, who approved pilot training.

Recommended Stories

  • Manteca man arrested in connection with death of his mother-in-law

    A 49-year-old Manteca man has been arrested in connection with the death of his wife's mother.

  • 'This is not a 737 MAX:' analyst on China Boeing crash

    STORY: "This is not a 737 MAX, which is the latest generation of the 737," said Robert Spingarn, Managing Director of analytics and investment firm Melius Research. "But the model has over 20 years of experience and has a relatively positive, strong track record. So, this is not a MAX. And frankly, the system that was at the core of the MAX situation is not on this aircraft."The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed.The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed.China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at 31,000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation.The airline said it had provided a hotline for relatives of those on board and sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.Crashes during the cruise phase of flights are relatively rare even though this phase accounts for the majority of flight time. Boeing said last year only 13% of fatal commercial accidents globally between 2011 and 2020 occurred during the cruise phase, whereas 28% occurred on final approach and 26% on landing.

  • SIGNAL's Carice Witte on China's view of the Abraham Accords

    Beijing's initially negative view of the Abraham Accords is improving, the founder of one of Israel's top China policy organizations told Axios in an interview focusing on the Israel-China relationship.The big picture: Israeli officials want to balance the country's warm ties with China with growing U.S. demands to steer clear of some Chinese tech companies and investments. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Carice Witte founded SIGNAL (Sino-Israe

  • On stopping Putin: If not now, when?

    Commentary: If the world lets Putin bully Ukraine, he'll have no reason to stop.

  • Former Boeing test pilot found not guilty of deceiving FAA

    A former Boeing Co. test pilot was acquitted Wednesday on felony charges of deceiving federal regulators about a key flight-control system that played a role in two deadly crashes involving 737 Max jets. A jury in federal district court in Fort Worth deliberated less than two hours before finding Mark Forkner not guilty on four counts of wire fraud. Prosecutors accused Forkner of misleading Federal Aviation Administration regulators about the amount of training pilots would need to fly the Max. The FAA required only brief computer-based training for pilots instead of more extensive practice in simulators that could have cost Boeing up to $1 million per plane.

  • Polish president accuses Russian army of Nazi-style tactics in Ukraine

    Poland’s president has compared the conduct of Russian forces in Ukraine to that of Adolf Hitler’s infamous SS troops during World War II, while Warsaw is reported to have recommended to the U.S. that Russia be jettisoned by the G-20. U.S. President Joe Biden is slated to travel this week to Brussels and Warsaw, where a meeting is planned with President Andrzej Duda. New sanctions against Russia will be announced during the trip, national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

  • Police: Las Vegas woman home with 3 children shoots, kills ex-boyfriend who broke in

    Police say the woman was with her boyfriend and three small children early Wednesday morning when the ex-boyfriend shattered windows, entered, then exited when she showed a handgun. He allegedly returned with a gun of his own and pointed it at the other man’s head.

  • Attorney explains charges against woman accused of killing 2 PA state troopers, civilian on I-95

    Shaka Johnson, an attorney and former police officer, joins Good Day Philadelphia to discuss the charges a 21-year-old woman is facing after allegedly killing 2 PA state troopers and a civilian on I-95 Monday.

  • Wife of Valley cheese magnate arraigned on DUI charges after alleged 125 mph crash in Maserati

    Authorities said she was driving a Maserati which crashed into numerous vehicles.

  • 'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

    A prosecutor said this trial revealed what pure evil looks like.

  • Camera captured clear video of I-95 crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, sources say

    Law enforcement sources say the deadly I-95 crash in Philadelphia that killed 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian was captured on cameras position on Lincoln Financial Field. Investigators went to the Linc Wednesday to get a copy of the surveillance footage, sources said.

  • DUI crash on NB-5 in Carlsbad leaves 1 dead, multiple injured; 1 arrested

    An arrest has been made after an overnight crash on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad left a person dead and multiple trapped and injured early Wednesday morning.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham miffed, accuses SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson of 'activism'

    A day after storming off in the midst of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to lock horns with Ketanji Brown Jackson.

  • Two men charged with raping 14-year-old girl at Bellingham party

    The victim reported being in and out of consciousness and that she did not have her drink with her at all times, according to court documents.

  • Suspect in shoving death of NYC singing coach hid at parents' house, deleted wedding site, prosecutors say

    The woman accused of fatally shoving an 87-year-old New York City voice coach deleted her wedding website and hid at her parents home after the alleged assault,

  • Macon man collapses in court as he’s about to plead guilty in friend’s shooting death

    Dawan J. Daniels Jr. was about to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a close friend. But as he stood before a Bibb County judge, he collapsed.

  • Alex Jones Fails To Show Up For Sandy Hook Deposition

    A lawyer for the families asked a judge for an emergency order requiring Jones to show up to be deposed or be arrested and brought in to testify.

  • New arrest in South Beach robbery involving celebrity sneaker seller Benjamin Kickz

    It’s been more than a year since a social-media celebrity known as Benjamin Kickz was arrested after Miami Beach police said he snatched the phone from a man during a dust-up outside the Fontainebleau hotel on New Year’s Eve 2021.

  • No jail time for man who shoved 92-year-old Asian man with dementia in Vancouver, says judge

    The Vancouver man who attacked a 92-year-old Asian man with severe dementia at a 7-Eleven store in what was described as an anti-Asian attack two years ago will not be serving prison time. Judge Donna Senniw gave Jamie Bezanson, 52, a conditional discharge and a one-year probation during his ruling at the Provincial Court of British Columbia on Monday. Senniw also ordered Bezanson not to make any contact with the victim, Kaihong Kwong, and two others involved in the incident.

  • Cherokee County father fatally shoots his teenage daughter before killing himself

    A 57-year-old Cherokee County father, Howard Newhouse, fatally shot his 19-year-old  daughter before killing himself. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home in the Bridge Mill subdivision in Canton, Georgia, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on March 19 and found the bodies of Newhouse and his daughter. The officials confirmed that Newhouse had shot his daughter, Kathryn Newhouse, before committing suicide by shooting himself.