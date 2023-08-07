Former Boise Democratic lawmaker was charged with a felony. Charge was dismissed

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office has dismissed a felony charge against a former Idaho Democratic lawmaker, according to online court records.

David Langhorst, who also served as the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery in August 2022 after prosecutors alleged he shoved a woman he knew to the ground. The Boise Police Department previously said that the incident was a “verbal dispute that turned physical.”

The felony charge was dismissed last fall, and according to a judgment of dismissal, prosecutors dismissed the charge because they were “unable to proceed.” The Idaho Statesman has reached out to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office for additional information.

The Boise resident led Idaho’s Department of Parks and Recreation from 2014 until his retirement in 2020. During his tenure, the department built a visitor’s center at the Lake Cascade State Park.

Langhorst served as a state representative from 2002 to 2004 and as a state senator for four years afterward. He represented Boise’s Legislative District 16 during all three terms.

Langhorst was also an appointed member of the Idaho State Tax Commission from 2009 to 2014.