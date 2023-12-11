Former Boise State QB Green lands in a new program and will suit up in the SEC next year

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green will suit up for an SEC team next season.

Green, who announced last week that he was transferring, committed to Arkansas on Monday. He has three years of eligibility remaining and is immediately eligible to play because of the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt sophomore visited the Razorbacks’ campus in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend. He decided to shut his recruitment down despite getting interest from several other Power Five programs, including LSU, Cal and UCLA, according to 247Sports. Boise State will face UCLA in the LA Bowl on Saturday.

Green entered the transfer portal less than an hour after new Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson’s introductory press conference last Monday. Danielson said he was going to speak to Green and his parents in an effort to keep him at Boise State, but those efforts obviously fell short.

”I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.“

Psalms 32:8 NIV pic.twitter.com/41ZHcAHPYX — Taylen Green (@taylengreen17) December 11, 2023

Green came to Boise State as a three-star recruit in 2021. Last season, he went 8-2 as the Broncos’ starter and was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He was the starter entering this season but wound up splitting time with redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen.

Green is coming off one of the best games of his career in the Mountain West championship game. He was named Offensive MVP after posting 316 yards from scrimmage and accounting for four touchdowns to lead the Broncos to a 44-20 win over UNLV. He’s leaving Boise State with 3,794 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, and 1,022 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

With Green now a Razorback and Madsen recovering from MCL surgery, Boise State is left to start true freshman CJ Tiller or redshirt sophomore walk-on Colt Fulton in the LA Bowl.