Former Booneville policeman arrested on multiple civil rights charges

Mar. 12—JACKSON — Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested former Booneville police officer Dustin Rambo Friday on five color of law violations.

Rambo is charged with one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law — privacy/bodily injury and four misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law — unreasonable search and seizure/taking of property without due process.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed Friday, Rambo allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who believed she was in custody of law enforcement. Following the alleged sexual assault, she was released without being charged. On four separate occasions, he allegedly took personal possession of cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics and other personal items.

The criminal complaint says the sexual assault took place in August 2020 in a warehouse parking lot while Rambo was on duty with the Booneville Police Department. The thefts allegedly occurred between May 2020 and January 2021.

Rambo made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Roy Percy in the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford on Friday. The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date for indictment.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office's Oxford Resident Agency and the Booneville Police Department.

The FBI is seeking information regarding additional related encounters with Rambo. Anyone who has information about this case or believes they are a victim of similar incidents with Rambo, contact the FBI at 601-948-5000 or tips.fbi.gov.

