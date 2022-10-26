Former Bossier City Police officer changes plea in wire fraud case

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Bossier City Police Officer pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud.

Sergeant Harold "BJ" Sanford, 52, was arrested on Aug. 28, by federal agents in response to an ongoing federal investigation into the Bossier City police union.

Prior to the wire fraud charges, Sanford only carried two charges which were malfeasance and drug charges. On Thursday through a bill of information filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office wire fraud charges were added.

The federal investigation into the actions of Sanford and his co-defendant Mitch Morehead began in Jan. after the FBI received tips about money embezzlement within the police union. Sanford served as President of the Bossier City police union and Morehead was hired by Sanford to gather funds through solicitation for the union.

Prosecutors have not specified the amount of alleged theft from the police union, but they did cite two charitable programs where money was taken: Shop with a Cop and a program to publish a book that would tell students about the dangers of opioids.

According to a release from the Department of Justice: "Sanford would present checks payable to Morehead to tellers at the bank where the Bossier Police Union account was held and then pay Morehead in cash. The endorsement on the back of these checks were made in Morehead’s name but written by Sanford. On occasion, Sanford would keep all or some of the money from these checks."

Agents with the FBI also found that Sanford fraudulently obtained prescription drugs, to include hydrocodone and oxycodone, with the assistance of Morehead.

Sanford faces a sentence of up to 5 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, for conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States. In addition, he faces up to 4 years in prison for obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Sentencing has been set for February 24, 2023.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Former Bossier Police Officer pleads guilty in wire fraud case