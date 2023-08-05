Former Boston-area nurse pleaded guilty to taking opioids from local hospital

A former nurse pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to diverting opioids from a Boston-area hospital.

Andrea Falzano, 39, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception, and subterfuge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Falzano was indicted on Feb. 24, 2023.

Beginning in May 2019, Falzano used her capacity as a nurse in the emergency department at a Massachusetts-based hospital to withdraw controlled substances from a locked drug cabinet. The drugs included morphine, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, all of which are opioids.

According to admissions made in connection with her guilty plea, Falzano withdrew these substances 412 times for 299 already discharged patients over an approximately five-month period.

The charge of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud provides a sentence of up to four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Falzano will be back in court for sentencing on November 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW