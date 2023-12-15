Former Boston cop from Plymouth changes plea in Jan. 6 case

BOSTON − A Plymouth man accused of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. will plead guilty in federal court without a plea agreement, according to a federal court filing by his attorney.

Joseph R. Fisher, a former Boston Police officer, was arrested by the FBI on March 30 on felony and misdemeanor charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The FBI took Fisher, 52, safely into custody at his home. He has been free on personal recognizance since his arraignment.

He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a long list of offenses.

"Mr. Fisher anticipates pleading guilty to the indictment as charged, without a plea agreement," the notice from his public defender said.

A hearing to discuss the plea will take place sometime between mid-January and early-February, according to the filing.

The FBI provided stills of who they claim is Plymouth resident Joseph Fisher inside the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.

The charges include the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, the misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds or building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Where in the Capitol was Joseph R. Fisher pictured

According to the FBI, Fisher entered the Capitol Building at approximately 2:24 p.m. the day of the riots via the Senate Wing Door on the North side of the Capitol.

Fisher was in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Orientation Lobby about 15 minutes later, where an altercation began between a Capitol police officer and other rioters.

As an officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the officer, according to the FBI. Fisher then engaged in a physical altercation with the officer. Shortly afterwards, he exited the building.

More than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, according to the Justice Department.

