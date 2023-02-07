Former Boston mayor Marty Walsh stepping down as Biden Labor Secretary for job with NHL union

The head of the U.S. Department of Labor under President Joe Biden plans to step down from his post in order to run the union representing players in the National Hockey League.

Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, will succeed Don Fehr as executive director of the National Hockey League Players' Association, according to sources cited by the Associated Press.

Walsh is one of the original members of Biden's cabinet, and will be the first to leave.

The news comes as Biden prepares for the State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Walsh was a key player in brokering a deal between a railroad worker union and management to avert a massive strike during the holiday season.

Who is Marty Walsh?

Marty Walsh started as mayor of Boston in 2014 and left to join the Biden administration as Secretary of Labor. He is a former union worker who led Laborers Local 223, a construction union, and Boston Building Trades.

Marty Walsh and the railroad strike

President Joe Biden with Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaks about a tentative railway labor agreement on Sept. 15, 2022.

