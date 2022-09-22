Former Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra employee sentence to 5 years in child porn case

A man who worked for the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

The case against David St. George, 75, of Arlington, dates back to May 2018, when investigators say they received information regarding a shared secure online storage account containing child pornography. The IP address for this account ultimately was linked to St. George’s internet.

That storage account contained over 5,000 files, “including sexually explicit images and videos of children, many of which depicted child sexual abuse,” according to a statement from the US Attorney’s office.

“The child sexual abuse materials that St. George possessed captured the horrific abuse of children. Searches of his home and electronics revealed he possessed thousands of these images while he was employed by the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra,” said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime. It depicts child abuse,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Plain and simple. Every single image or video of the material entails unspeakable harm and trauma inflicted upon an innocent child, and those who possess, distribute or view it not only break the law but more importantly revictimize these children with each act that sexualizes them.”

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

