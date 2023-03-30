Former Boston police officer arrested for involvement in January 6 attack on the Capitol

A former Boston police officer has been arrested for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to FBI Boston Joseph Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, Mass. was arrested on felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Fisher is charged with the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to FBI Boston, on January 6, 2021, at approximately 2:24 p.m. Fisher entered the U.S. Capitol Building through the Senate Wing Door on the North side of the Capitol.

At approximately 2:38 p.m., Fisher was in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Orientation Lobby where an altercation began between a U.S. Capitol Police Officer and other rioters. A U.S. Capitol Police Officer pursued a rioter who had deployed pepper spray, Fisher pushed a chair into the officer and then left the building

Fisher is also charged with the “misdemeanor offenses of: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, acts of physical violence the Capitol grounds or building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building,” according to FBI Boston.

He is expected in court later today.

Since January 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Over including 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots is ongoing.

