Former Boston Police officer to plead guilty to Jan. 6 riot charges

A retired Boston Police Officer is expected to plead guilty to federal charges after being accused of assaulting an officer and obstructing law enforcement during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In court documents filed on November 30th, Joseph Robert Fisher’s attorney said he “anticipates pleading guilty to the Indictment as charged, without a plea agreement” at a scheduled hearing on February 1.

Fisher was arrested at his home in March and is charged with the felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

He was indicted in September on eight criminal counts, including assaulting officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

