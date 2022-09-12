Former Boulder city employee accused of embezzling

Mitchell Byars, Colorado Daily, Boulder
1 min read

Sep. 12—A Boulder city employee has been arrested and resigned after officials said he used his work credit card to make personal purchases.

Trent Fallica, 57, was arrested on suspicion of one count of embezzlement of public property, a Class 5 felony.

Fallica turned himself in to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Sunday and was released on a $500 cash bond. He is set for a first appearance in court on Sept. 26.

According to a release, Fallica is accused of using a city credit card to purchase personal equipment. He was investigated by the Boulder Police Department, and a warrant was issued on Friday, according to online court records.

The affidavit and Fallica's booking photo have not yet been released.

City officials said Fallica was a traffic signal maintenance supervisor and had worked for the city in a variety of roles for nearly 20 years. He was placed on administrative leave but has since resigned.

"Clearly, this employee is entitled to all the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling," said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde in a statement.

"One of our core values is integrity. All city employees, and especially those who have access to resources, have a responsibility to be good stewards both of taxpayer dollars and our community's trust. As soon as we became aware of this possible violation, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation."

