Former Boulder County deputies decline to testify as manslaughter trial winds down

Aug. 27—The two former Boulder County Sheriff's Office deputies charged with manslaughter elected not to testify Thursday as testimony in the case concluded.

James O'Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, are both charged with manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23. Manslaughter can be charged in Colorado when a person "recklessly causes the death of another person."

The joint trial for both men began last week and the testimony portion concluded Thursday, with the defense resting its case. Both Lunn and O'Brien told Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra prior to the close of testimony that they would be exercising their right to not take the stand.

With the evidence portion of the trial concluded, attorneys will make closing arguments Friday morning following jury instructions at 8:30 a.m.

According to an arrest affidavit, O'Brien and Lunn were working an extra shift doing transport duties for the Addiction Recovery Center at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 9, 2018, when they were called by Boulder police to pick up Shankling.

According to body camera and transport van surveillance footage, the two deputies physically placed Shankling on his stomach with his hands behind his back on the floor of one of the transport van's holding compartments, which contain benches with seat belts.

Shankling was 6 feet tall but was placed into the passenger-side rear compartment, which is less than 5 feet in length, according to the affidavit. For Shankling to fit, his legs had to be lifted off the floor and the deputies pressed on the compartment door to get it shut, causing Shankling's left leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, according to the affidavit.

Shankling was in the van for 16 minutes while he was transported to the Addiction Recovery Center. When the deputies arrived at the Addiction Recovery Center, they found Shankling unresponsive and not breathing.

Shankling was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital and then transferred to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood on Sept. 12, 2018. He died Oct. 6, 2018.

An autopsy report concluded Shankling died from "positional asphyxia with the combined toxic effects of ethanol and amphetamine contributing," and the death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors have claimed both men were trained and should have known not to place Shankling in that position, while defense attorneys have criticized the transportation operation and the training the two men received.

Both deputies were initially placed on administrative leave in September 2018 following the incident, but after an internal investigation their employment with the sheriff's office ended in March 2019.

O'Brien had been with the sheriff's office since 1998; he was with the Morrison Police Department for two years prior. Lunn joined the sheriff's office as a civilian crew boss in 2009 and was promoted to deputy in 2011.