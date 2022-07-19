Former Boulder swim coach accused of inappropriate contact with children

Jul. 18—A former Boulder swim coach has been arrested in Georgia after prosecutors said he had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers.

Jon Michael Beber was arrested on Thursday in Atlanta on suspicion of three counts of sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Boulder County.

According to a release, Beber worked as a swim coach for the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 through 2002. Prosecutors said he left in 2002 after allegations surfaced of inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers on team.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office is looking to speak to anyone who may have information on the case.

"We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney's Office," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. "Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information."

According to the release, Beber also coached swim teams in Albany, NY; Atlanta and Florida.

Those with any information are asked to contact Kristin Weisbach with the District Attorney's Office at 303-441-3811 or kweisbach@bouldercounty.org.

A booking photo and affidavit were not immediately available.