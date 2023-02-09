Former Bourbon County cross country coach facing criminal sex charges dies in car crash

A former Bourbon County cross country coach facing multiple sex-related charges died this week in a single-vehicle car crash, according to his attorney.

Matthew S. Perraut was charged with one count of sodomy third-degree and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor first-degree in October 2022, according to court records.

Perraut’s attorney, Tucker Richardson, of Baldani Law Group in Lexington, confirmed his client died as a result of a crash on Royster Road Tuesday.

A Fayette County Grand Jury returned an indictment on the charges on Tuesday, which would have sent the case to circuit court for official criminal charges to be filed.

“We were defending these charges vigorously,” Richardson told The Herald-Leader.

The Fayette coroner’s office was not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

The crash happened around 2:52 p.m. Tuesday, Lexington police Lt. Paul Boyles said previously. The traffic management center described the wreck as a single-vehicle collision.

On Thursday, the Lexington Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing, according to Hannah Sloan, LPD spokesperson.

“What we do know is that a vehicle left the road and struck a tree that was a couple of feet off the roadway, but the cause of the collision is still under investigation,” she told the Herald-Leader in an emailed statement.

Boyles said only one person, a male, was inside the vehicle. The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating “due to the severity of the injuries,” he said.

The road was completely shut down while the police department’s collision reconstruction unit investigated the crash.