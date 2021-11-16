Former Boy Scout leader facing rape charge after investigation

Update: The charges against Barry Rozas were refused by the 15th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

A Lafayette man was charged with first-degree rape after the Boy Scouts of America asked the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office for an investigation into allegations of abuse.

Barry Rozas, 52, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation was launched by the sheriff's office in November, department spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said.

First-degree rape can be committed when a person over 65 is raped or when sexual intercourse takes place without consent because the victim is under 13, could not resist because of force, could not resist because of threats, could not resist because of physical or mental infirmity or when two or more offenders participate in the act, according to state law.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon with his attorney, wife and children, Rozas said the allegation was made anonymously through a sexual abuse hotline and that he denied those allegations.

"They simply did not happen. And there are no circumstances that can ever be misconstrued as inappropriate in all of my years as being a scout leader," Rozas said. "While I am sympathetic to true victims of sexual abuse. There's no victim in this case as it relates to me because I never abused anyone."

Attorney Kevin Stockstill, right, speaks at a press conference addressing the arrest of his client, Barry Rozas, second from right. Rozas' wife, Linda, center, and two children, Matthew and Taylor, stood with him during the press conference.

Rozas has been involved as a leader with the Boy Scouts since 1999 and was involved in the Lafayette area's Boy Scouts since he moved to the area in 2003. He remained involved until the allegations surfaced in November.

Kevin Stockstill, one of the attorneys representing Rozas, said the incident reportedly happened in 2004. He said Rozas always followed Boy Scouts of America protocol.

Stockstill, who is representing Rozas alongside Baton Rouge attorney John McClendon, said the sheriff's office has not provided a probable cause affidavit, which typically outlines evidence law enforcement uses to make an arrest, and that Rozas was not interviewed by the sheriff's office.

"I'm a devoted husband, a father and a grandfather, and I'm an attorney here in town. I'm a devout Catholic from a good family here in South Louisiana. I've spent my whole life in service to God, my family and my community," Rozas said. "I'm innocent of all charges. I can't even imagine doing something like what I've been accused of. I will not rest, not ever, until these false charges are completely dismissed and my name is restored."

The Daily Advertiser has reached out to the national Boy Scouts of America Inc. organization for comment.

An investigation was started by the sheriff's office after the Boy Scouts of America asked it to investigate 28 individual complaints of misconduct with a juvenile spanning from 1955-2012, Ponseti said. The sheriff's office did not say how many of the complaints involved Rozas. It is unclear if the request for an investigation came from the local Boy Scout council or the national organization.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the allegations of misconduct and is working to identify any other suspects who may have been involved in any of the complaints.

Boys Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring in February 2020 following decreasing enrollment numbers and lawsuits led by nearly 1,000 victims who have alleged sexual abuse by scout leaders. Those abuse allegations span decades, from the mid-1960s to the late 1980s.

If you have experienced or are experiencing sexual assault and need support or resources, you can call the confidential National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673.

