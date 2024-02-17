Former Boy Scouts employee convicted of attempted sex abuse of minor at Molalla park

A former Boy Scouts of America employee was convicted of attempted first-degree sexual abuse involving a minor at a Molalla park.

Peter Collins Simpson, 28, was a full-time Boy Scouts of America employee from 2016 to 2024. Although the victim was not associated with the Boy Scouts, Molalla Police said they believe there may be more victims due to Simpson's job working with kids.

The investigation into Simpson began Feb. 1 after a Molalla officer found him in a city park after hours with a minor in the vehicle.

An interview with the minor led to Simpson's arrest. Detectives learned that Simpson met the victim through the online chat application Discord.

Simpson was an adult volunteer with Boy Scouts of America from 2013 to 2016 then became a full-time employee until February.

Police officials said Boy Scouts of America leadership has been cooperative with police and are conducting their own investigation.

Simpson, a Beaverton resident, was charged with attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse in Clackamas County Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to the attempted sexual abuse charge on Thursday and was sentenced to 75 days in jail and five years probation. Simpson will be required to register as a sex offender and undergo sex abuse treatment. He is barred from contact with minors and from being involved with organizations like Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and Big Brother programs.

"Due to the nature of the crime and employment involving youth, investigators believe there may be additional victims in Oregon, Washington, and California," police officials said. "Investigators are asking anyone who may have been a victim to report to their local law enforcement."

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Ex-Boy Scouts worker convicted of attempted sex abuse in Oregon