Former Boy Scouts employee pleads guilty to attempted child sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A now-former Boy Scouts of America employee has pleaded guilty to attempted child sex abuse in Molalla, authorities announced Thursday.

On Feb. 1, police arrested 28-year-old Peter Collin Simpson at a park after a Molalla police officer found a child in the back seat of his car, authorities said. In an interview, the child told police they had met over the online chat service Discord.

Simpson pleaded guilty in Clackamas County Circuit Court on Thursday after being charged with attempted sexual abuse in the first degree. He was sentenced to 75 days in jail, 60 months of supervised probation, sex abuse treatment, and no contact with minors. He is also required to register as a sex offender every year.

Authorities say Simpson may have had more victims in Oregon, Washington, and California due to his proximity to children.

Investigators say Simpson had been an adult volunteer with Boy Scouts of America from 2013 to 2016, when he became a full-time employee until this incident. The child was not involved in the Boy Scouts, but police say the organization is doing their own investigation.

Anyone with information about Simpson can contact local law enforcement.

