Former boyfriend arrested in September apartment incident that severely injured young woman

Nov. 28—A Santa Fe man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a late-night incident in September that left a young woman severely injured and fighting for her life.

Jonathan Castaneda, 21, is accused of intentionally hitting 19-year-old Valicity Lozoya with his truck Sept. 22 as she was walking across the parking lot of Sangre de Cristo Apartments on Espinacitas Street, where she lives. Police allege he waited for Lozoya — whom he had dated months earlier — to return home at night and then left her for dead after striking her.

Castaneda, a 2021 graduate of Capital High School who has no prior history of violent crime, according to online court records, was arrested Monday at his home on the city's southwest side, says a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

In addition to attempted murder, Castaneda faces charges of criminal damage to property, stalking and tampering with a motor vehicle, police said in a news release issued Tuesday. His arraignment is scheduled Wednesday.

Lozoya was in an induced coma for more than a month in an Albuquerque hospital after she was found lying in the parking lot with injuries that initially appeared to be sustained in a brutal beating. An investigator wrote in a report at the time she was gasping for air and had suffered "severe cranium damage."

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering, police said in the news release.

Lozoya's mother, reached by phone, declined to comment on the charges against Castaneda or her daughter's recovery.

Investigators spent more than two months trying to solve the crime. They reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex's parking lot and the contents of Lozoya's cellphone in their search for a suspect, the criminal complaint says.

When they were finally able to interview Lazoya, she named a recent ex-boyfriend as the potential culprit.

But the investigation led them instead to Castaneda, who owned the white Chevy Silverado they had seen in surveillance video.

Police approached him at his home Monday, the complaint says.

Castaneda, who was later interviewed by investigators, admitted to the crimes, according to the complaint.

He told police he had become romantically involved with Lozoya for a brief time in late 2022 and early 2023, when he was separated from another woman, the complaint says. After he reunited with the girlfriend — now his wife — he told her about Lozoya. The stress she experienced caused her to have a miscarriage, he said, adding he blamed himself for the loss of the baby.

Several months later, his wife was pregnant again, which reminded him of the child they had lost, he told police. He began contemplating whether to kill Lozoya, he said, according to the complaint.

He waited for her at night in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood, the document states.

At one point, he told investigators, he drove away but then decided to go back.

Shortly after he returned, he saw her pull into the parking lot and get out of her vehicle, he said. He started his truck and then struck her in the side as she walked across the lot.

After interviewing Lozoya's family members, police believe Castaneda might be responsible for other crimes, including removing lug nuts from her car one night in early June and smashing her car windows and slashing her tires in late July.

An investigator told Castaneda "he didn't seem like a bad person, so why would he do all of these things," he wrote in the complaint.

"That's why I tried to play it off," Castaneda responded, according to the document. "These things all started in June or July. I thought if I left some time in between, they wouldn't see me, the good guy that doesn't get in trouble. Just studies, went to trade school and has a steady job."

An online fundraiser for Lozoya, organized by Jessica Tapia, who identified herself as Lozoya's "godmother," had raised nearly $5,000 as of Tuesday evening. The GoFundMe page states Lozoya had a traumatic brain injury and contracted pneumonia and meningitis while in intensive care.

Lozoya graduated from Santa Fe High School in 2022, the web page says, and she is currently enrolled in college, studying to be a nurse.

She's such a smart, kind, beautiful, loving soul who is always willing to lend a helping hand when she can," Tapia wrote. "She didn't deserve this."