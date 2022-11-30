Former boyfriend forced way into home before Deptford killing, say police

DEPTFORD - A former boyfriend forced his way into a woman's home, then fatally shot her before taking his own life, authorities say.

The bodies of Erin A. Gatier and William W. Beattie, both 47, were found by police conducting a well-being check home around 6:50 p.m. Monday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation determined Beattie, a Landisville resident, forced his way into Gatier's Ogden Road home. He fatally shot Gatier before killing himself, the prosecutor's office said.

In a Facebook post, Gatier was recalled as "a beautiful mother, sister and daughter."

"Just celebrated your bday last week and now you're gone. I'm at a loss for words and so heartbroken," wrote Salena Schwegel, whose post described Gatier as "my baby sister."

Gatier's Facebook page identifies her as a market executive for Compassus, a provider of hospice and home health care.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Brandon Cohen at 856-384-5524 or Deptford Police Detective Robert Jones at 856-845-6300.

Information can also be emailed to tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter at the Courier-Post, the Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

