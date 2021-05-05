Former boyfriend pleads guilty to assault of Derry Township child

May 4—A Greene County man who police say beat and gave a date-rape drug to a toddler pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and child endangerment charges.

Cory Andrew Kuntz, 27, of Waynesburg was charged in 2016 after the mother of a Derry Township child reported her 2-year-old son was injured while in the care of Kuntz, her part-time, live-in boyfriend.

According to court records, police said the child was treated at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and later was transferred to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh to undergo tests after numerous bruises were discovered on his head, torso, back, arms and legs.

Doctors said the child's blood tested positive for the presence of methylenedioxyamphetamine, or MDA, a hallucinogenic stimulant that is closely related to ecstasy. They also attributed the bruises to multiple blows to the face and body. Police said Kuntz was left alone with the child for more than seven hours on April 4, 2016, while the boy's mother was at work when the assault occurred.

In court on Tuesday, Kuntz pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault of a child and child endangerment.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Kuntz to undergo a mental health examination and said he will sentence him in about three months. He faces up to 15 years in prison, the judge said.

Kuntz has been free on $30,000 bond since December 2016.

Prosecutors did not recommend a potential sentence for Kuntz.

Assistant District Attorney Judith Petrush said Kuntz rejected a plea bargain offer in which he would have been sentenced to serve one year less a day to two years less a day in the county jail and an additional five years on probation.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.