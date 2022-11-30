Former BPD assistant chief Demestihas alleges retaliation, culture of intimidation in lawsuit against city

Nov. 30—A former Bakersfield Police Department assistant chief alleged in a lawsuit that the city of Bakersfield retaliated against him by recommending a domestic violence charge after he reported the city's "numerous violations" to the California Department of Justice during its investigation into the Police Department.

Former BPD Assistant Chief Evan Demestihas acted as a liaison between the state DOJ and BPD during an investigation into the city's potential violations of citizens' constitutional rights and use of excessive force. The state agency began to reexamine a fatal shooting by then-Police Chief Lyle Martin's son, Warren Martin, which was ruled to be justified by the BPD, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Kern County Superior Court.

Demestihas reported this potential law violation to then-Chief Martin and then-Assistant Chief Greg Terry in 2019. The lawsuit alleges Martin led the department through "fear and intimidation" and was known as "Lyin' Lyle."

Martin, who retired from the BPD and now serves as a lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.

Detectives then submitted a felony domestic violence abuse charge to the Kings County District Attorney's Office in connection with an incident involving Demestihas and his then soon-to-be-ex-wife, though she said she wasn't a victim, according to the lawsuit.

Evan Demestihas was placed on administrative leave and fired after the Kings County DA declined to file a charge in connection with an incident in September 2019 at VIP Lounge at 5460 California Ave.

The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening. In May, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro "categorically" denied any allegations in the lawsuit after Demestihas said he retained counsel for litigation, the lawsuit states.

"We will not be bulled (sic) into settlement negotiations," Gennaro wrote, according to the lawsuit.

Story continues

The Kern County District Attorney's Office had declined to consider charges because of a conflict of interest.

After the Kings County DA declined to file a charge, the Kern DA's office arrived at the same conclusion after weighing evidence.

Demestihas and his then-wife had met for dinner and drinks to talk about "divorce details" in September 2019, according to the lawsuit. Afterward, Demestihas wanted to stop her from driving after she drank alcohol, and an argument ensued.

Their argument was overheard by bystanders, and someone called police, the lawsuit said.

However, the lawsuit said Demestihas didn't harm his soon-to-be-ex-wife in any way and she didn't ever feel threatened or afraid.

In the days following the incident, the woman wrote she was "harassed for weeks by the BPD" and felt the city was "attempting to intimidate her into changing her statement," the lawsuit added.

The Kern DA's office noted the woman denied that she was a victim but there was evidence of a "dispute and interaction that caused injuries to both parties," according to previous reporting. A lack of evidence prevented the office from finding which party "instigated" any physical aggression, the previous reporting said.

Demestihas was placed on administrative leave from the BPD in 2019 during the DA's investigation. He still got his six-figure salary.

The BPD's administrative investigation began soon after the Kern DA declined criminal charges in 2020. In August 2021, the city told Demestihas it intended to fire him and he appealed this decision, the lawsuit said.

Demestihas' health benefits and his pay were discontinued by the city, the lawsuit added. The Police Civil Service Commission recommended Demestihas not be fired, and instead be demoted to lieutenant in October 2021.

In February, Terry, now the BPD chief, said he was "working through the process" of reinstating Demestihas, but instead had others serve him with a memo removing his badge, firearm and access to the station, the lawsuit added.

Demestihas seeks compensatory damages for monetary losses and pain and suffering.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.