Former BPD superintendent-in-chief thinks timing of new Harmony search could be key

Is it possible Manchester Police used Easter—a day known for hope and resurrection—as a psychological tool to get information from a witness or suspect?

Former Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Dan Linskey thinks so.

“It doesn’t surprise me that [the search for evidence related to Harmony Montgomery] would occur on a holy Easter weekend, where rebirth is a thought of the day,” Linskey said.

Linskey said homicide investigators will use significant dates or events to motivate people to come forward and give information.

“We’ve used birthdays, anniversaries, and events to try to highlight that type of information, to try to motivate people to come forward and cooperate,” Linskey said. “[They may be] trying to put pressure on somebody’s conscience to maybe allow that little girl to be reunited with her family so they can grieve appropriately.”

Law enforcement officials from New Hampshire and Massachusetts conducted a sprawling search Friday in Revere on Friday in connection with the 2019 murder of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery. The search ended Friday at about 4 pm without police saying if they found any evidence related to Harmony Montgomery. Mass State Police said in a press release the search was prompted by information developed by investigators.

Linskey said it is also significant that detectives want people to know they were out in Revere looking for evidence. Manchester Police and Mass State Police issued press releases Friday confirming the search.

“This is definitely an outreach to people who have knowledge of what could have happened and asking them to come forward,” Linskey said.

A wet, marshy area isn’t an ideal place to search for evidence, but Linskey said physical evidence could still be found.

“Skeletal remains [last] for a long period of time. Clothing will also remain, and a tarp or bedding used to wrap a body,” he said. “If they’ve got good information and knowledge that it’s possible Harmony could be there, I know those team members will do everything they can to go over every square inch twice if necessary to make sure they leave no stone unturned.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW