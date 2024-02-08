Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman gets parole after 2 years in prison

Former Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, who resigned from his job and went to prison after pleading guilty to demanding female clients in his former private practice offer sexual favors in lieu of a fee, will be a free man by the end of this month.

Salsman's attorney, Samuel Stretton, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, confirmed the state Parole Board has approved Salsman's release, after serving two years of his sentence.

Salsman initially faced multiple counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, intimidation of a witness or victim, obstruction of justice, and prostitution resulting from complaints filed by five female clients of his former law practice.

He pleaded guilty in May 2021 to charges of promoting prostitution, a felony, intimidation of victims, and obstruction of justice, both misdemeanors. In July 2021, Salsman was sentenced to 1-and-a-half to five years in state prison, followed by six years of post-release supervision.

A Pennsylvania state trooper escorts Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman into Magisterial District Court in Towanda on Feb. 3, 2021 for his initial arraignment on sexual assault and other charges.

He is serving that sentence at Mercer State Correctional Institution. Stretton anticipates Salsman will be released by Feb. 28 or 29.

Salsman, a Bradford County native and graduate of Wyalusing High School, was elected district attorney in November 2019 and took office in January 2020. He was arrested in early February of 2021 following a year-long investigation by Pennsylvania State Police at Towanda.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from several former clients of Salsman's private practice that he had touched them inappropriately, forced them to have sexual relations in his office, and other accusations.

Business Student loan processor Navient cutting 43 jobs in Horseheads, more in Perry

Former Bradford County District Attorney Daniel Barrett, who retired at the end of 2019, referred the case to the Attorney General's Office to avoid any possible conflict of interest.

Salsman initially said he wouldn't resign and planned to fight the charges, but eventually accepted the plea deal and stepped down as district attorney. His license to practice law was also suspended.

Salsman can reapply for his law license five years after his conviction, Stretton said, as long as he meets several conditions, including not using drugs and not owning firearms.

Leisure Tioga Downs Casino Resort sold: Here are the specifics

Bradford County judges Maureen Beirne and Evan Williams tapped former political rival Albert Ondrey, who lost the 2019 election to Salsman, to fill the district attorney's seat until the end of 2021.

Ondrey went on to win election that fall to serve the remainder of Salsman's term, which expired Dec. 31, 2023. He did not seek reelection.

Richard Wilson took office as the new district attorney in January.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Former Bradford County district attorney to be released from prison