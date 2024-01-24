Former Bragg soldier gets sentenced to federal and state prisons for child sex crimes

A former Fort Bragg soldier sentenced to federal prison for the repeated sexual assault of a Fayetteville child was recently sentenced to state prison after also being convicted in the case in Cumberland County.

Former Master Sgt. Joshua G. Glardon, 42, was transferred to North Carolina's Foothills Correctional Institution on Jan. 4, state records show.

The investigation into the high-ranking enlisted soldier began in July 2021 by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, according to court documents and other information presented in court.

At the time of his September 2021 arrest, he was working as a military science instructor at Appalachian State University under the U.S. Army Cadet Command, where he'd worked since April 2021.

Before that, he was a first sergeant with the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg, which is now known as Fort Liberty. and also during a period of the offenses, which were from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 9, 2021, according to court records.

Former Fort Bragg soldier Joshua Glardon is serving state and federal sentences for child sex crimes.

State charges

Superior Court records in Cumberland County show that on Nov. 7, Glardon was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 23 years in prison after entering an Alford plea to a charge of first-degree felony statutory sex offense. An Alford plea is when a defendant maintains innocence but admits the state has enough evidence for a conviction. It is treated the same as a guilty plea.

According to the record, in exchange for his plea, charges of taking indecent liberties with children, child abuse inflicting serious injury-mental injury, statutory rape of a child by an adult and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult were dismissed.

A no-contact order was also granted against Glardon that prohibits him from having contact with the victim for the remainder of her life. Glardon’s codefendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the child victim, admitted she took images and videos of the victim and sent them to Glardon showing sexual acts being performed on the child.

The codefendant also admitted to allowing Glardon to sexually assault the victim, and Glardon sent sexually explicit images of the girl being abused to other men on the messenger application Kik, the record states.

Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West said that it is the understanding of local prosecutors that Glardon will serve the state sentence before his federal sentence and be given credit toward his federal sentence.

In August, Glardon was sentenced in federal court to 76 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of distributing child pornography, according to federal court records.

Former Fort Bragg Master Sgt. Joshua Glardon is serving 23 years in state prison and 76 years in federal prison for the repeated sexual abuse of a Fayetteville 10-year-old.

Former Fort Liberty soldier sentenced in child pornography case

What court records say

According to Cumberland County Superior Court and federal court records, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received an online tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on April 26, 2021, that alleged pornographic images of children were accessed from Glardon's Fayetteville home on Huntington Lodge Road.

Another tip stated that sexually explicit images of children were shared through Glardon's email to the Kik messenger application.

Investigators also found a text message conversation between Glardon and his codefendant that lasted from December 2020 through July 2021 and included a photo of the child victim.

When investigators searched the woman’s home, she told authorities she had a sexual relationship with Glardon after meeting him through Kik.

More: What court records say about ex-Fort Bragg soldier facing slew of child sex crime charges

The woman told investigators that at one point, she found Glardon engaged in a sexual act with the girl after he was left alone with the child.

The record states the woman admitted to woman investigators that she engaged in sexual activity with Glardon while the girl was present and said the girl was brought into the activity. In at least one other instance, Glardon was left alone in the bedroom with the girl, court records state.

The woman further told authorities that she took photos of the girl “in different stages of dress,” and with the child's genitals exposed and sent them to Glardon at his request, according to court records.

Court records say the girl was 10 years old at the time of the assaults.

In January 2023, the woman pleaded guilty in federal court to the production of child pornography. She was given the maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison in June.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Ex-Bragg soldier gets federal state prison time for child sex crimes