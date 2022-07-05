Former Branchburg cops appeal dismissal of their federal lawsuit against township

BRANCHBURG - Two former township police officers are appealing the dismissal of their federal lawsuit claiming they were forced to retire because their rights were violated in an internal affairs investigation that became a "chaos grenade."

The suit, filed by Peter Crisafulli and Corey Floyd, was dismissed by United States District Judge Zahid Quraishi on April 29 and the two retirees filed their appeal with the Third Circuit of the Court of Appeals on May 17.

The lawsuit, which also named the Somerset County Prosecutor's Officer, former Chief David Young and officer Kate Proscia-Berger, was dismissed because of the entire controversy doctrine that says a legal controversy involving the same set of facts should be resolved in a single litigation.

Crisafulli and Floyd filed their suit on the day after the township settled a Superior Court lawsuit brought by Proscia-Berger against the township that also named Crisafulli and Floyd as defendants.

In the settlement, Proscia-Berger was paid $220,000 by the township and she dismissed the lawsuit against all of the defendants.

Quaraishi ruled that under the entire controversy doctrine Crisafulli and Floyd should have litigated their claims as part of Proscia-Berger's lawsuit.

Crisafulli and Floyd "had ample time to raise their claims but instead chose to strategically wait until Proscia-Berger's claims against them were dismissed," the judge wrote.

Proscia-Berger filed a lawsuit against the township in February 2019, claiming she is the victim of a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Another female officer, Christine Auleta, filed a suit in October 2020 alleging she was the victim of retaliation for reporting incidents of sexual harassment to superior officers. That suit was dismissed on March 3.

Proscia-Berger named Crisafulli and Floyd as defendants in her lawsuit, but they, along with officers Manuel Camunas and Thomas Meola, were dropped from the suit as part of the settlement with the township.

Crisafulli, who was a lieutenant, and Floyd, who was a sergeant, allege they were forced to retire by the township and "at the insistence" of the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, which was conducting an internal affairs investigation into Proscia-Berger's allegations.

They say in the lawsuit that they were given the option of retiring or face the possibility of criminal charges.

"They had no choice at that time but to capitulate to this evil, immoral and wicked SCPO (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office) demand," the lawsuit charges.

The lawsuit details what they call their "nightmare/debacle/fiasco" which began in July 2018 when Young announced he would be promoting Crisafulli to captain and Floyd to lieutenant.

At the same time, according to the lawsuit, Proscia-Berger was seeking a promotion to sergeant, and both Crisafulli and Floyd were assigned with others to evaluate her promotion.

In their lawsuit, the officers say that Proscia-Berger "unquestionably did not deserve" to be promoted and did not receive advancement.

The lawsuit contends that Proscia-Berger threatened to "blow the doors" off the police department if she was not promoted.

In her lawsuit, Proscia-Berger alleged that Branchburg employed a promotion process "akin to a fraternity house on a college campus" where an officer "can't be promoted unless voted on by the superior officers." She called the process "rife with discrimination and harassment."

When she did not get the initial promotion, Proscia-Berger filed an internal affairs complaint with Young about what she said was a pattern of sexual harassment dating back a dozen years. Young then placed the promotions of Crisafulli and Floyd on hold and referred the matter to the prosecutor's office.

Young sent an email to the police department, saying that Crisafulli and Floyd were the subject of an internal affairs investigation. That action, the lawsuit charges, was in violation of state guidelines.

The lawsuit also argues that transferring the investigation to the prosecutor's office was "even more unfathomable and perplexing" because Proscia-Berger's husband is a detective at the prosecutor's office and was, at times, assigned to the internal affairs division.

Crisafulli and Floyd then requested the investigation be turned over the state attorney general, but their request was "effectively ignored."

In the lawsuit, Crisafulli said he underwent to polygraph investigations, which showed no deception in his past dealings with Proscia-Berger.

The officers charge the "unhinged and deranged" investigation was conducted with "deliberate indifference" to their civil rights and destroyed their "stellar careers."

