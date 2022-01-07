Former Brevard deputy, Orlando radio host held naked man at gunpoint for hours during armed robbery, authorities say

A former Brevard County sheriff’s deputy was arrested and is suspected of holding a naked man at gunpoint, filming him, and forcing him to sign a $30,000 contract, according to authorities.

Amony Robillard, 30, of St. Cloud was arrested Nov. 27 by Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and taken to Orange County Jail where he faces charges of robbery with a firearm, extortion with a weapon and false imprisonment with a weapon.

Rollibard worked as a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy, but was terminated after the November arrest, according to a press release by Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

“An incident of this nature is absolutely unacceptable to me and I can assure you that our team will be doing everything possible to assist and support the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation, so that justice can be served,” Ivey said.

Robillard is also known in Central Florida as a radio show host for Panick FM 99.9′s Love Connection under the name “Tchooby.” Rollibard’s Facebook page also identifies himself as a U.S. Army veteran sergeant.

Last November, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was approached by a man claiming that Robillard had pointed a gun at him while attempting to blackmail him into signing a notarized contract agreeing to pay Robillard $30,000, according to an OCSO incident report.

The report stated that the victim and Robillard had previous interactions with each other about a year earlier in which the victim had suggested investing money into a company. Robillard did so, however he lost his money after the unnamed company “tanked,” OCSO said.

According to the report, six months later, the victim began sharing intimate messages with what he believed to be a woman by the name of “Djerise.” The report stated that Djerise was actually Robillard’s girlfriend, but the victim did not know that while messaging her. The two made plans to meet at an Airbnb on Nov. 19.

On the scheduled date, the report stated that Djerise greeted the victim at the door of the Airbnb and welcomed him inside a dark room with two beds, one of which was obscured by a curtain. Just before the two were about to become intimate, Rollibard emerged from behind the curtains pointing two guns at the victim, OCSO said.

The report stated that Robillard then told the victim to drink a Haitian male enhancement drink, “towo” and eat a “maggii” bouillon cube. Robillard then placed five condoms in front of the victim while filming and said he was going to show the world that the victim was paying prostitutes for sex unless he paid Robillard back the money he lost, according to the report.

The report stated that in an effort to humiliate the victim further, Robillard told the victim he had posed as his girlfriend Djerise while the two were texting and revealed he was the one who made the Airbnb reservations. The report said Robillard then presented a contract that stated the victim would pay $30,000 within a certain amount of time. Another man arrived, 45-year-old Melchy Pierre Louis, who claimed to be a notary to witness the two sign the contract. Still naked, the victim signed, according to the report.

The sheriff’s report also stated that Robillard, unsatisfied with just one signature, told the victim to call his wife and have her come to the Airbnb. She arrived, frightened to see her husband naked in the corner. In response, Robillard told the victim’s wife to sign the contract, but she refused to do so. After failing to get her to sign, Robillard let both of them go claiming he was satisfied with the victim’s single signature, OCSO said.

The report then stated Robillard later called the victim asking him for the first installment of money in the amount of $5,000. The victim told Robillard he was not able to produce that sum. The two argued about what Robillard had done to the victim, which Robillard defended by saying it was the victim’s fault Robillard lost the money, the report said.

After the two exchanged a verbal volley Robillard ended the conversation saying “find a way to give me my $5,000 this afternoon so I can pay the bank,” the report said.

On Nov. 27, deputies arrived at a St. Cloud residence to arrest Robillard without incident.

Robillard is being held in Orange County Jail without bond. His trial is scheduled in May.

