Former Brick Amtrak engineer sentenced to 18 months for mail fraud, theft of 114 chainsaws

NEWARK — A former Amtrak engineer from Brick who admitted to mail fraud in connection with the theft of 114 chainsaws from the rail service was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, sitting in Newark, also ordered Jose Rodriguez, 49, to undergo three years of supervised release when he finishes his prison term, repay $76,379 as restitution and forfeit another $53,381.

He was originally charged in March 2021 with one count of theft from an agency receiving federal funds and one count of theft of government property.

Rodriguez started with Amtrak in October 2007 and worked his way up to becoming a senior engineer and repairman based in North Brunswick.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark said he took 114 chainsaws, 122 chainsaw replacement bars and 222 replacement chains all worth more than $76,000 from the government-owned rail service from March 2012 through July 2020.

After obtaining the equipment under the false pretense that he would be using it for Amtrak projects, he sold it through an online auction service and directly to purchasers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia through the mail, authorities said.

